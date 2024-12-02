MarketInvoice partners with Germanys Varengold Bank

MarketInvoice will provide GBP 45 million funding on its invoice finance platform, which will help working capital solutions for UK businesses.

Recent increase in interest from global institutions and rise in funding levels has come since the launch of MarketInvoice Pro, which mirrors the uptake of the product by UK businesses. MarketInvoice Pro is a confidential invoice discounting facility, launched earlier this year, and offers businesses a funding line against their outstanding invoices.

The company aims to extend its reach in being able to support a wider range of businesses, from startups to larger businesses. This funding has supported fast-growing companies to launch new products, hire more staff, and export to new markets.

