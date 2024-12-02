MarketFinance to offer up to GBP 1 mln in business loans

Formerly known as MarketInvoice, the invoice finance provider now offers up to GBP 250,000 in business loans – rising to GBP 500,000 over coming months and then GBP 1 million.

This is in addition to offering up to GBP 1 million invoice financing – forward funding against receivables – while larger businesses can access up to GBP 5 million in structured facilities combining invoice financing with a loan.

The company, whose backers include Barclays, Santander InnoVentures, European venture capital fund Northzone, private equity group MCI Capital, raised GBP 30 million in Series B funding back in January 2019.



