Marco raises USD 200 million in funding raise





Additionally, the company also closed a USD 8,2 million equity fundraising.

Following this announcement, Marco will be able to develop a risk solution platform that will be focused on enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to receive financing decisions in a couple of days, securely and efficiently. Marco will also prioritise the approach of providing financing services to exporters across Latin America.

Furthermore, the funding is set to be used in the company’s strategy of supporting its client base and portfolio, in order to expand and improve the trade finance platform and a suite of trade solutions and tools.

As small businesses represent an important part of ecommerce and the overall industry of payments, Marco decided to prioritise them within this new project. SMEs will benefit from multiple services that were created to make the processes of transactions and payments more seamless, as well as strengthen and expand the relationship with their buyers around the world.











Marco’s development strategy

The products and services provided by Marco offer businesses and companies the possibility to start their growth processes in a more fast and more efficient way. The trade finance organisation reduces risk and fraud by basing its lines of credit on an analysis of the future potential of the business. This allows it to free up cash so that small and medium-sized businesses can continue their operations and solutions while investing in their growth at the same time.

In July of 2021, the company raised USD 7 million in seed funding, as well as USD 75 million in a credit facility. The aim of the raise was to increase Marco Financial’s credit line to USD 100 million.

The funding was set to go towards simplifying cross-border payments while assessing risk and productising ways to take unstructured data, work, and processes to create a better experience for its customer base. Marco also mentioned its plan to give large logistics providers the ability to finance export on their own, according to the press release published then.

Included in their suite of services is an AI-powered risk solution that enables the company to offer the sum of money needed by their clients, based on their needs, preferences, and demands. From factoring services (designed for high-receivable businesses that need to be provided a cash flow in order to keep developing), to purchase order financing (for organisations that take a large number of purchase orders consistently), supply chain financing, and asset-based lending, Marco focuses on developing its tools to improve its customer experience.

Moreover, clients can also use their mobile application for accessing the products, where they can upload invoices after they complete a questionnaire, followed by the process of receiving the fund in a safe and fast way after the requirements are respected.