Marble Financial completes acquisition of Inverite Verifications

Marble Financial is an AI-powered company that educates Canadians and helps them better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit. Inverite has access to 286 financial institution (FI) access points and will continue to broaden its AI offering as Marble expands into other global markets. Marble plans to improve its consumer referral engine and bank verification speed by combining Inverite's AI-powered data aggregator with Marble’s personal finance platform MyMarble.

Inverite will be integrated into Marbles product, to provide a more comprehensive platform for consumers and financial service providers that are using MyMarble as a white label or co-branding service. According to a Marble representative, this acquisition aims to strengthen the MyMarble platform and give consumers more control over their financial data. Marble’s upcoming mobile app will enable customers to see their existing financial data as well as insights from their credit report. The acquisition allows Marble to develop features that will serve existing customers, expand their product development pipeline and bring more data-driven products to market faster.