



By introducing the Manzil Wealth Platform, the company plans to deliver a full suite of Sharia-compliant financial services, providing simplified support for clients wanting ethical and Islamic financial products. In addition, as part of the launch, Manzil Wealth acquired Canadian Islamic Wealth, a halal investment and financial services provider, with the move focusing on advancing the former’s commitment to developing the halal finance industry in Canada by scaling its reach and improving its product offering.











Moreover, Manzil Wealth is set to make adjustments to its team as it focuses on offering optimised, client-centred halal financial solutions. Through expertise in ethical investing, the company’s platform aims to continue its growth while meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of Canadians.





Manzil Wealth Platform capabilities and offering

Designed to meet the requirements of financial advisors and clients, the Manzil Wealth Platform delivers access to a complete range of solutions, including halal investments, Sharia-compliant mortgages, and comprehensive financial planning. Also, the platform was developed to address the needs of Canadian Muslims, equipping them with transparency, innovation, and client-centric solutions in a single tool. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Manzil underlined that the launch of the platform and the acquisition of Canadian Islamic Wealth supports the advancement of Islamic finance in Canada. The tool focuses on augmenting halal wealth management, offering advisors and clients the resources they need to achieve financial accomplishment while keeping their values.

Furthermore, among the capabilities of the Manzil Wealth Platform, the company highlighted comprehensive Sharia-compliant financial products, financial technology for simplified client management, and training and support tailored for users. At the same time, by acquiring Canadian Islamic Wealth, Manzil Wealth intends to ensure that clients can continue to benefit from high-quality services while having access to scaled resources and offerings through the platform.