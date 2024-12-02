Manulife chooses Yoti for remote face identification

Yoti’s solution revolves around the use of facial recognition technology. End users are prompted to take a selfie photo and pictures of their official ID, and Yoti’s solution matches the face images for identity verification.

In announcing the effort, Yoti noted that the solution it has designed is Canada-hosted and FINTRAC-compliant, referring to Canada’s financial intelligence agency’s guidelines.

The company also framed the development within the bigger picture of the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada, or DIACC, a cross-industry alliance aimed at fostering the development of digital identification standards and frameworks, particularly through its Pan Canadian Trust Framework effort. Yoti noted that both itself and Manulife serve on DIACC expert committees.