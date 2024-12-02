MANTL integrates with Q2's Digital Banking Platform







This integration is made possible via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Programme. Q2 is a provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. The collaboration integrates MANTL Consumer Deposit Origination and MANTL Business Deposit Origination with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to deliver a seamless account origination and onboarding experience for bank and credit union staff, customers, and members.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 software development kit (SDK) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions, and rapidly deploy their standardised integrations to financial institutions.





Benefits of the partnership

The integration between MANTL and Q2’s Digital Banking Platform offers two critical benefits. First, it simplifies the online banking enrolment process by eliminating redundant data entry. Once customers and members are approved for an account, they can seamlessly enrol in online banking without re-entering previously collected information.

Secondly, with the single sign-on (SSO) integration, existing customers and members can open new accounts in under a minute. With a few clicks, authenticated customers and members logged into online banking can effortlessly initiate an application through the MANTL platform.

Officials from MANTL said they are happy to join the Q2 Partner Accelerator Programme, furthering their commitment to improving the digital banking experience for banks, credit unions, and their communities. Through this integration, financial institutions can enhance customer and member acquisition and improve deposit product adoption, while benefiting from their enhanced time-to-value.