Manny Pacquiao to invest in fintech

Pacquiao, who is currently serving a six-year term as a senator in his home country, has said his firm will launch his latest venture by the end of 2020. Pac Technologies, coined after Pacquiao’s nickname ‘PacMan’, has partnered with Remesea, a Singapore-based remittance firm, to bring cross-border payments to the Philippines.

The two firms have entered into a strategic partnership to build and launch PacPay firstly in the Philippines and then onto Singapore and the rest of Asia. PacPay will enable payments between influencers and brands and will also have a rewards programme to bolster communication between influencers and brands.