Mangold Fondkommission partners with Crosskey

Mangold provides companies, institutions, and private individuals with financial services, through its Investment Banking and Private Banking. The firm is also a trading member at Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen, BX Swiss, Spotlight Stock Market, and Nordic Growth Market. Moreover, Mangold performs as a Clearing Member and an Issuing Agent at Euroclear Sweden, while its stock is listed at the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market under the ticker symbol MANG.





SaaS-based services for the financial industry





As the use of cloud technology has expanded, therefore facilitating the growth of SaaS services, financial institutions



SaaS solutions are generally built with a microservices architecture, allowing high levels of automation for building, testing, and deploying, while offering quick reaction agility, and cost reductions. Moreover, banks can combine the advantages of SaaS solutions and AI capabilities to provide personalised services, enhanced security, improved efficiency, and automated threat detection.



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the financial industry, and, according to Gartner forecasts, global public cloud spending will increase by 18% during 2023, reaching approximately USD 208,080 million, compared to USD 176,622 million in 2022. As the use of cloud technology has expanded, therefore facilitating the growth of SaaS services, financial institutions have been partnering with SaaS providers to improve their core software, and customer experience, decrease costs, and generate revenue. According to the Future of Digital Banking study, security represents one of the key aspects of banking, as 70% of financial institutions consider it a critical priority, with cyber-attacks becoming more common. SaaS solutions vendors enable their customers to build in security and compliance from the beginning, adhering to a shared responsibility model. The providers usually supervise the infrastructure, hardware, and main services, while the customer is liable for data security. SaaS solutions are generally built with a microservices architecture, allowing high levels of automation for building, testing, and deploying, while offering quick reaction agility, and cost reductions. Moreover, banks can combine the advantages of SaaS solutions and AI capabilities to provide personalised services, enhanced security, improved efficiency, and automated threat detection.

