M&T Bank partners with nCino





Following this announcement, the M&T Bank Corporation is set to expand its use of the nCino platform and the overall integration of nCino’s Continuous Credit Monitoring Solution into its operations. The service is also powered by nIQ, and it leverages Rich Data Co’s (RDC) AI decisioning platform.

In addition, the companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

nCino’s Continuous Credit Monitoring Solution uses RDC’s explainable AI platform and it was designed in order to bring transparency to every decision, which gave M&T more comprehensive insights into cash flow health, lending opportunities, as well as credit risk at both the customer and portfolio levels. This process is expected to enable the bank to detect more early warning signs and have overall access to additional data when making decisions throughout the client relationship lifecycle. In addition, the solution will optimise the manner in which M&T manages credit risk, as well as loan performance across its portfolio.

At the same time, RDC’s AI-driven platform was designed in order to forecast future serviceability, as well as enable improved banker-customer interactions and optimised credit outcomes. The collaboration will focus on the common strategy of improving efficiency and development in the overall banking industry, while also ensuring secure service delivery for customers. Furthermore, nCino will continue to streamline operations by automating previously manual tasks, as well as providing real-time, actionable, and efficient insights that offer an improved decision-making process.

The M&T Bank will focus its commitment to delivering optimised and safe credit risk management solutions to its Commercial and Business Banking clients, while also leveraging data in order to drive additional automation and provide intelligent, secure, and actionable insights.



