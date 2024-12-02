Mandatory XML e-invoicing towards Dutch central agencies

The Dutch government expects the change to eInvoicing to help it save about EUR 10 million, it explained in a letter to Parliament, as well as to reduce bureaucracy, to precent fraud and to simplify government.

More than that, by making e-invoicing mandatory, the Dutch government hopes to encourage other municipalities, provinces and water management organisations to switch as well. As these are not yet obliged to do so.

The two Dutch government standards for electronic invoices are UBL OHNL, for goods and services, and SETU OHNL for temporary staff recruitment. To be subsituted by the new EU TC434 standard (and syntaxes).