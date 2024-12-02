Mambu, Wenance team up for lending services in LATAM

With operations starting in 2014, Wenance provides lending services for digital consumers by making credit decisions based on historical customer behaviour. According to the press release, over 40% of working people in Latin America lack access to credit and are unable to secure funds on fair and viable terms. The company offers applicants the ability to build and enhance their credit history in order to benefit from better terms on future products.

Mambu will help the the fintech company to create an API-enabled solution to power a Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), enhancing Wenance’s open banking platform which supports automation and artificial intelligence (AI). By selecting Mambu as a partner, the business aims to expand into new markets and launch new products.