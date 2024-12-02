Mambu selects NetGuardians as partner for financial fraud mitigation

The new partnership focuses on digital payment fraud, meaning that NetGuardians’ fraud mitigation software will be available to Mambu’s customers for integration into the core banking platform.

Mambu, which was launched in 2011, currently has more than 160 customers, including some of the Asia Pacific region’s digital banks and lenders such as ZestMoney, The Wallet Engine, and Nimble.

NetGuardians was launched in 2007, and currently helps banks worldwide combat the threat posed by financial crime.