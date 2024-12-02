Mambu, Rich Data Co to support AI innovation for lenders

Today’s borrowers have a strong appetite to consume credit in new and different ways, with an ideological shift towards credit products that are flexible, diverse, and needs-based. The challenge for lenders is that traditional deployment architecture is not equipped to plumb in new and alternate data sets, support AI, or rapidly deploy innovative new credit offerings. Cumbersome architecture directly impacts the costs to originate and service new lending and innovate the credit process.

Mambu and RDC are partnering to enable both traditional and neo banks to leverage the latest AI techniques to operate efficiently, configure and deploy rapidly, and mitigate credit risk. Unlocking the value of AI means that lenders are armed with a diverse set of tools to make sound credit risk decisions, even with limited or no readily available data. This is a heightened challenge when banks and lenders are looking to launch new products or target a new lending segment.

In partnership, RDC and Mambu bring AI innovation to life, with cloud infrastructure to support the use of AI in the origination and servicing of the credit lifecycle. The combined value delivered by the two organisations will enable banks to improve workflow and address efficiency issues, achieve faster time to yes, and faster time to fund. RDC’s unique AI-native credit risk solution brings together modelling and decisioning within a single platform, simplifying the traditional credit technology landscape, while enabling lenders to maximise the use of all available data to make accurate predictions and execute intelligent decision strategies.