Mambu reveals EUR 110 mln raised in funding round

According to Fintech Finance, additional investment was received by Tiger Global and Arena Holdings, as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital, and Acton Capital Partners. The new round brings the company’s valuation to over EUR 1.7 billion.

This new round of financing will help Mambu continue to accelerate its growth and deepen its footprint in the countries in which it already operates, as well as focus on markets like Brazil, Japan, and the US.

Mambu’s platform is used by traditional banks, fintech startups, financial institutions, nonprofits, and other businesses to power their financial products and services. Its customer base counts the likes of ABN AMRO, N26, OakNorth, Orange, and Santander. Mambu is powering both the building of new fintechs and the migration of existing financial institutions onto a tech stack fit for the fintech era.