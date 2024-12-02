Mambu partners with Visa

The partnership will allow Mambu customers to benefit from a seamless connection to Visa VPS for end-to-end card issuing and processing. As per the agreement, institutions can create unique customer payment card experiences on Mambu, regardless of whether it is a deposit or loan account. They can also leverage Visa’s processing capabilities to deploy new products and solutions.

As payment services have become an important part of any financial institution’s offering, Mambu’s integration of Visa DPS will help increase access and business opportunities.

Mambu is an SaaS cloud banking platform launched in 2011 and provides financial offerings for banks of all sizes, as well as for lenders, retailers, and fintechs. It is present in over 65 countries worldwide and some of its biggest clients include Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Raiffeisen Bank, Orange Bank, and Bank Islam.