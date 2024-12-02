Mambu launches its solutions on AWS Marketplace

The announcement represents the next stage of Mambu and AWS’s relationship, which previously allowed the fintech to expand its reach and deliver its core banking services worldwide. Currently, the two companies serve approximately 200 mutual customers, including N26, BancoEstado, and Western Union, all leveraging Mambu’s cloud banking platform on AWS.
By making Mambu available on AWS Marketplace, financial organisations can efficiently begin their cloud journeys and modernise their infrastructure to meet customer behaviours and expectations. According to officials, the company’s objective is to provide customers with a resilient cloud infrastructure and help them drive improved business outcomes. Chetwood Financial, a UK digital bank, is one of the first customers to choose Mambu’s cloud banking platform on AWS Marketplace. With this, Chetwood can scale and flexibly configure its deposit products, using technology to eliminate the complexity and friction of the process of accessing financial services.
Considering the data from recent research
, 54% of financial services leaders stated that they expect to move at least half of their workloads to the public cloud over the next five years. The cloud presents the considerable potential to provide new business efficiencies and use cases while optimising costs as the sector continues to evolve.
Launched in 2011, Mambu accelerates the design and development of financial offerings for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, and telcos, among others. The company’s composable approach allows the components, systems, and connectors to be assembled in any configuration to meet business requirements and end-user demands. Currently, Mambu supports over 260 customers in 65 countries, including the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam, and Orange Bank.
Recently, Mambu partnered
with Alba Bank to provide the latter with its cloud banking platform to improve its SME lending. Through this collaboration, Alba Bank leverages Mambu’s solution to manage its lending services, alongside its retail and business deposits. The integration allows the bank to have a composable and secure approach to managing its services and to optimise its overall agility and speed to market.
Moreover, at the beginning of August 2023, Bank INA chose
Mambu’s cloud-native core banking platform as the technology foundation for its new digital baking services in Indonesia. Through this, the bank can complement the vast financial and payment digitalisation within Salim Group’s ecosystem.
In July 2023, Mambu partnered
with Google Cloud to provide its core banking services globally. By making its solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, shared customers receive a scalable, secure platform, with open access to new markets and a decreased time to market as they launch financial products.