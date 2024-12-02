Mambu deploys core banking services on Google Cloud Marketplace

By making Mambu available on Google Cloud Marketplace, more shared customers enjoy a highly scalable, secure platform, with open access to new markets and a decreased time to market as they launch innovative financial products.









Financial institutions embrace cloud migration in the face of profit decline

According to research conducted by McKinsey, legacy financial institutions face the risk of significant profit decline, ranging from 20% to 60% by 2025, if they do not embrace digital transformation. As these institutions evaluate their banking platforms, a considerable number are opting for cloud migrations. In fact, a study conducted by Google Cloud reveals that 88% of financial institutions agree that adopting cloud technology can enable them to adapt to evolving customer behaviours and expectations, strengthen operational resilience, and facilitate the development of innovative products and services.

Mambu's partnership with Google Cloud gives them improved control over costs, performance, security, and scalability, benefiting their customers. As a cloud-native SaaS provider, Mambu manages customers' cloud infrastructure, and joining the Google Cloud Marketplace expands their reach to more financial institutions. They anticipate collaborating with Google Cloud on go-to-market initiatives to deliver a modern core banking system that meets current demands.

Representatives from Global Banking Solutions and Google Cloud emphasise the importance for banks to adopt innovative core banking technology in order to remain competitive. They express their satisfaction in partnering with Mambu, as it enables them to support a growing number of financial customers in creating truly advanced banking experiences.

Notably, bob Finance, a digital financial services provider based in Zurich, Bank Jago, a listed bank in Indonesia, and Libertad Soluciones de Vida, a regulated microfinance institution in Mexico, are among the shared customers benefiting from Mambu's cloud banking platform on Google Cloud. By combining the strengths of Mambu and Google Cloud, the collaboration aims to meet the global demand for seamless digital banking and financial experiences.