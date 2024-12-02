Mambu chosen by Cake for digital banking solutions

Launched in January 2021, Cake is a collaboration between Be Group – the organisation behind Vietnam’s ‘Be’ ride-hailing app – and VP Bank, one of Vietnam’s banks. All products and services offered by Cake are fully licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam through VP Bank, with beFinancial (a part of Be Group) looking after the operations of the new digital bank.

Cake is a digital banking solution attached to a ride-hailing app in Vietnam, and will enable access to financial services for as many as 10 million existing Be customers and drivers, primarily Gen Z and young professional consumers.