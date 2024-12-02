Mambu and Currencycloud offer international payment services to clients

The partnership will see the cloud banking platform integrate its SaaS banking platform with Currencycloud’s suite of API. It is expected to enable customers to deploy flexible collections, virtual accounts, payments and FX services.

According to the companies, financial services clients will be able to control their customers’ end-to-end journey and offer full control over pricing and margin management. The solutions include both account-to-account collections and payments, as well as, card spend capabilities.



