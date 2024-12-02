Mambu and Brim partners to deliver digital banking solutions





Brim’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology and credit card infrastructure connects with Mambu’s cloud-native composable banking platform to deliver comprehensive products. Additionally, Brim’s digital experience and full suite of card capabilities for both businesses and consumers, virtual cards and digital payments, will now be integrated with Mambu’s platform.

These complementary platforms now enable faster development and delivery of digital-first banking solutions and embedded finance products including alternative lending models such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and card products.

Mambu is a SaaS cloud banking platform that fast-tracks the design and build of different types of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos, and more. Their composable approach means that independent components, systems, and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands.

Brim Financial is a fintech with a vertically integrated technology platform that delivers real-time product innovation. With Brim's Platform-as-a-Service, partners can customise every element of the platform and leverage Brim's end-to-end services, on a modular and turnkey basis. Brim's Embedded Banking and Finance solutions deliver a fully configurable digital platform, personal and SMB credit cards and an entire spectrum of payment solutions including integrated BNPL, rewards and loyalty, customer engagement and analytics, and integrated enterprise workflow platforms.