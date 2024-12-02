Mambu and Aldermore Bank join forces

Aldermore Bank provides financing for homeowners, landlords, and business owners, as well as savings accounts and motor finance. Under this partnership, Mambu is expected to help Aldermore modernise the way it uses technology to provide a differentiated experience to its customers.





Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos, and more. Its composable approach means that independent components, systems, and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end-user demands.





Aldermore joins 18 fully regulated banks in the UK, which run on Mambu, in addition to 22 non-bank lenders and electronic money institutions (EMIs), such as GB Bank, Tide, Chetwood Financial, and Mutual Vision.





Globally, over 260 customers in 65 countries leverage the capabilities of Mambu, including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam, and Orange Bank. On Mambu, these firms are launching financial products and services at scale.





Mambu’s latest developments



Recently, Mambu partnered with Alba Bank to provide the latter with its cloud banking platform to improve its SME lending. Through this collaboration, Alba Bank would use Mambu’s solution to manage its lending services, alongside its retail and business deposits. The integration allows the bank to have a composable and secure approach to managing its services and to optimise its overall agility and speed to market.



