Malta-based essDOCS, Infosys Finacle partner for trade finance automation

essDOCS’ CargoDocs DocEx solution will be integrated with Finacle’s blockchain-based trade finance solution, Finacle Trade Connect, for select use-cases. CargoDocs DocEx is a digital solution for banks and corporates enabling secure electronic signing, distribution/transfer, and management of original electronic documents – including title documents such as Bills of Lading and Warehouse Warrants – through the supply chain.

Finacle Trade Connect is a blockchain-based application developed specifically to address and simplify the trade finance process requirements for banks, digitising trade finance business processes including validation of ownership, certification of documents, and payments, while working on a distributed, trusted and shared network.