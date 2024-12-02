Mallard Finance partners with Nordigen





Mallard Finance is an independent lender, offering hire purchase finance services on used cars and vans to customers in UK. The firm works with a wide range of customers, including businesses and individuals across the credit risk spectrum. They employ an individual approach to each customer, using a multi-layered system to assess creditworthiness including detailed evaluations performed by an underwriter, as well as credit scores and AI-powered reports.

The connection with Nordigen enables Mallard Finance to additionally access financial data directly from clients’ bank accounts during the application process to gain a more in-depth overview of their customers’ current financial transactions and income.

All financial information gathered through Nordigen’s Open Banking connection is kept safe and secure, and bank account data can only be accessed through the explicit consent of Mallard Finance users.