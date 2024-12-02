Malaysia registers 106 percent increase in online banking - UOB report

The bank has declared that the number of online transactions (fund transfers and bill payments) rose by 133% over the same period. The number of online fund transfers and bill payments increased by 184% and 90% respectively, from August 2014 to July 2017. In the first seven months of 2017, online fund transfers accounted for 59% of all online financial transactions, while bill payments made up another 12%.

The Malaysian bank has recently upgraded its Personal Internet Banking (PIB) website to enhance online banking experience, an upgrade that includes a responsive user interface, which is compatible with tablets and smartphones, to enable customers to access their accounts at any time and to transfer funds via their mobile devices.