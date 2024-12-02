Malaysia-based TFX Islamic introduces SCF platform

The Islamic supply chain finance platform, which was targeted at the local and regional market, would assist SMEs during the current challenging economic conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. TFX Islamic considers that the supply trade financing landscape has evolved and businesses are seeking different avenues to improve the supply chain significantly. Corporations can potentially save millions of ringgit worth of finance-related costs by implementing supply chain financing, which leverages on financing cost arbitrages between buyers and sellers to optimise their working capital needs, according to TFX Islamic staff, as related by thestar.com.my.

The TFX Islamic platform provides real time transaction process, data analytics, and a new approach to risk mitigation and credit assessment. TFX Islamic belongs to Seabridge TFX of Singapore, which is part of the Refinitiv Group (previously Thomson & Reuters) and Seabury TFX of Hong Kong.