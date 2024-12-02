Malaysia-based MFMi Group, Mambu to launch cloud-based digital Islamic financial services

Starting with a digital Sharia Compliant Factoring product, ‘MFM Tawreeq’, the company is also building an Islamic digital wallet and has plans to launch other Islamic financial services products over the next five years.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in a ‘new normal’, MFMi Group aims to help the Islamic fintech and Sharia Compliance ecosystems by digitising Islamic financial services, in turn supporting financial inclusion for often-underserved and underbanked consumers.