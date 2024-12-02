Majority launches digital banking products for immigrants

To expand its reach, Majority is relying on two drivers: physical meetup spaces and brand ambassadors, since it has no branches. With the public launch, Majority is adding new features, including early direct deposit and the ability to transfer funds into a Majority account from an outside account. Company executives also confirmed to Bank Innovation that Majority’s first physical meetup space will open later in February in Houston.

The meetup space in Houston, which also functions as the US-based headquarters for the company, is designed to build trust with immigrants, who often face language and cultural barriers to entering the US financial system.