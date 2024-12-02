Mahalo Banking completes USD 20 mln funding round





The round was led by Superior Credit Union, Park Community Credit Union, and Dover Federal Credit Union. The additional capital will be heavily allocated toward research and product development, helping fuel Mahalo’s commitment to ongoing innovation in Digital Member Service.

Mahalo platform was designed by individuals who have worked in the credit union industry as well as ones in security to ensure credit unions deliver mobile and online banking experiences using superior architecture. The company provides deep integrations into credit union cores boasting robust and secure feature sets across all delivery platforms for a true omni-experience.

