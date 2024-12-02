Pulsate improves engagement

Pulsate, a provider of mobile-first engagement solutions designed to strengthen digital banking relationships and reach consumers during critical moments, has announced that Magnolia Federal Credit Union has chosen them to improve member engagement and facilitate highly targeted communications through digital and mobile banking channels.

By using Pulsate's integration with the Banno Digital Toolkit, Magnolia FCU can access Pulsate's solutions through the Jack Henry digital banking platform.

New features of Magnolia FCU

The partnership allows Magnolia FCU to improve convenience for digital members through mobile and online channels while maintaining relationship quality. Using Pulsate's platform with features like push notifications and in-app messaging, the credit union increases digital communications and member engagement. Access to multichannel communications based on timing, location, and behaviour enables Magnolia FCU to segment members for personalised campaigns that boost product sales and promote financial wellness.

Pulsate will upgrade Magnolia FCU’s referral program by guiding members to a webpage where they can refer friends and family, offering them the chance to earn rewards.

Mobile banking is on the rise

Due to the increasing number of branch closures, financial institutions had to seek effective solutions for their communities and clients. As a result, one convenient option was the development of mobile banking. This provides customers with greater flexibility and the opportunity to manage their finances more easily.

Mobile banking apps allow users to perform a variety of transactions, such as transferring funds, paying bills, and depositing checks, all from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, these apps are designed with security features to protect sensitive information, giving users peace of mind.

Beyond individual convenience, mobile banking also fosters financial inclusion by reaching underserved populations who may not have easy access to physical bank branches. For instance, people in rural areas or those with mobility issues can now access essential banking services without the need to travel long distances.

Furthermore, financial institutions are leveraging technology to offer personalised financial advice through these platforms. AI-driven tools can analyse spending patterns, recommend budgeting strategies, and even suggest investment opportunities tailored to each user’s financial goals.