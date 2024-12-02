Macquarie, ZipMoneys Pocketbook app announce open banking integration

Through this integration, Pocketbook becomes the first app in Australia to integrate with the open banking platform recently announced by Macquarie Bank, allowing customers the option to connect and manage their personal finances. Pocketbook was acquired by Zip in 2016, being among the largest non-bank Australian PFM app with over 400,000 users.

Pocketbook’s integration coincides with the Federal Government’s focus on establishing Australian open banking standards aimed at increasing competition and provide consumers with the power to share their data with third party providers.