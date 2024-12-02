M2P Fintech acquires Goals101

This acquisition empowers M2P Fintech to leverage Goals101’s technology and integrate it seamlessly into its existing suite of financial services.

M2P’s fintech infrastructure will combine Goals101’s analytics, to accelerate the implementation of personalised digital banking products for customers, according to a joint statement by the companies. Thus, the fintechs aim to reform how financial transactions are understood and optimised.









More about the acquisition

M2P Fintech provides a large banking infrastructure powering the digital workload for clients such as banks, lenders, fintechs, and other financial services players. Currently, M2P Fintech operates in over 20 markets across the Asia Pacific, MENA, and Oceania regions.

Goals101's transactional behavioural intelligence software leverages advanced algorithms and analytics tools to provide insights into consumer transaction patterns and orchestrate actionable results.

This platform provides financial institutions with real-time and contextual intelligence, empowering them with a comprehensive data platform that covers all aspects of the customer journey. This includes boosting customer engagement, increasing spending which leads to a larger share of wallet, cross-selling and up-selling of new products, lifecycle interventions, addressing customer inactivity, and predictive tools to reduce attrition.

At the same time, Goals101 is also providing digital payments in India to help drive credit and debit card interventions, boosting digitalisation and financial inclusion.

Post-acquisition, the Goals101 team aims to continue working on rolling out new data capabilities, making use of its big data platform to create more facets of personalisation in financial products for customers across the world.

As per M2P Fintech's official statement, the global banking technology sector is currently undergoing a tectonic shift in terms of leveraging data and AI across prominent areas like customer service, product and portfolio management, risk, and compliance. Refining data intelligence will produce actionable insights and outcomes, and the acquisition of Goals101 is set to expand its product suite.





More about Goals101

Goals101 was co-founded by industry experts including Visham Sikand (HBS Alumnus who launched multiple scale businesses, including Plat5 & Indian Health Organization), Milan Naik, Anshuman Pandey, Ishank Joshi, and Anupam Bhat. During operations, Shivam Maheshwari and Nikhil Raj were elevated as Co-founders.

Goals101 was founded to leverage banks' digital transformation journey by using transaction behavioural intelligence tools and automation. This benefits all parties involved, including the bank, merchant, and the end customer.