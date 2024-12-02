M1 Finance secures USD 33 mln funding

The financing round was led by tech-focused growth equity firm Left Lane Capital and participated by Jump Capital and Clocktower Technology Ventures, along with the existing investors of the startup. The funding came months after the startup declared that it is handling USD 1 billion in assets under management (AUM), out of which USD 650 million was added in 2020 alone.

Founded in 2015, M1 Finance entered the money management industry by automating investing, borrowing, and banking products, with its no-fee platform. In the previous rounds, M1 raised a total of USD 20.2 million, according to financemagnates.com.