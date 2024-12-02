Lydia gets USD 100 mln in Series C funding

With this funding round, the startup has reached a unicorn valuation. Dragoneer and Echo Street are investing in the startup for the first time, and many of Lydia’s existing investors are putting more money on the table, such as Tencent, Accel and Founders Future.

At first, Lydia was a peer-to-peer payment app. After adding your debit card and your bank details, you could send and receive mobile payments with other Lydia users. It progressively became a dominant mobile payment app in France.

Over the last few years, the app has evolved to become a financial super app, as the creators put it, with a range of features and financial products. Users can get a virtual or physical debit card that works on the Visa network. They can also manage their money by creating sub-accounts that they can share with other Lydia users.