Lydia, Bitpanda partner to launch trading service

Lydia will use Bitpanda’s API-driven infrastructure to give their customers 24/7 access to investing with trades executed through the former’s platform. The France-based banking challenger, which counts a third of 18-35 year olds in France as users, was launched in 2013. Lydia doesn’t hold a banking license but is increasingly positioning itself in the increasingly popular ‘super app’ category, says AltFi.

Austrian fintech unicorn Bitpanda, which launched in 2014 as a crypto trading app but now also offers fractional shares and ETFs, has been moving into the B2B2C space in 2021.