LV= selects Orbit UK for EDI managed service

LV= has selected Orbit UK for the provision of a fully managed EDI solution. The new deal will see Orbit replace the current providers, with all work being migrated to the Orbit platform by November 2014. LV= uses EDI to exchange time and insurance policies and other documents between itself and its broker partners.

Orbit will move both LV=’s ABC and Highway products onto its broker portal. As well as routing EDI and other B2C traffic, the gateway platform provides MI and reporting functionalities. Orbit is working with LV= to deliver additional functionality to further enhance the reporting function and the back-end integration with the LV= systems.

Orbit UK was acquired by the Atlas Products International Group in October 2013 and now operate as a sister company to Atlas Products International within the UK.

Atlas Products International is a UK-based provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based business-to-business (B2B) EDI integration, data transfer, and e-invoicing solutions.

