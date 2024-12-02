LUXHUB granted AISP/PISP status

In combination with the company’s existing support PFS (Professional of the Financial Sector) status, this new certification positions the company at the intersection of legacy and digital innovation within the financial services industry.

Building on the LUXHUB One solution, which provides client banks with access to, and the use of, customer account data from multiple financial institutions via a single API, LUXHUB will now be able to utilise its newly obtained AISP/PISP status to develop new (B2C, B2B and B2B2C) solutions for private and public organisations – beyond the financial services industry and outside its regulated scope.

In the context of AIS, businesses will be able, via LUXHUB, to request permission to access bank account data in real time and use this information to provide a range of services – such as treasury management, accounting reconciliation, and process automation.