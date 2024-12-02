LUXHUB, Baloise Assurances bring Open Insurance in Luxembourg

This partnership will enable financial institutions to integrate mortgage insurance quotes directly within their core banking systems. The Baloise Open Insurance API (Application Programming Interface) is now available in the LUXHUB Marketplace. As is the case with Open Banking, Open Insurance seeks to provide added value services to both partners and the end users. This is primarily achieved through improved user interface, data-driven customisation, and more integrations with third-party platforms.

In concrete terms, Baloise’s Open Insurance API will enable client banks to embed real-time, tailored mortgage insurance quotes directly into their core banking systems with access, testing, and integration taking place within LUXHUB’s Marketplace. Now listed within LUXHUB’s Open Finance Marketplace, Baloise’s Open Insurance API is accessible, with comprehensive commercial and technical documentation, as well as Sandbox access, freely available to the public.