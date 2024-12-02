LUXHUB announces strategic partnership with SIX Group

The partnership, which will enable SIX Group to use LUXHUB’s technology for the advancement of Swiss Open Banking, will not only accelerate the development and adoption of new, technology-driven financial services in Switzerland, but also act as the catalyst for further pan-European collaborative ventures.

Having initially supported multiple financial institutions throughout the PSD2 compliance process, LUXHUB One was launched 12 months later, in September 2019, to act as a single integration layer, providing connectivity to PSD2 APIs and a fast route to account aggregation and payment initiation services – coming soon to Luxembourg.