



LUXHUB provides a range of compliance services, particularly concerning PSD2, CEDR, CESOP, Verification of Payee, and FiDA topics. The company also offer solutions aimed at account aggregation and payment initiation with it being licensed as a Support PFS in Luxembourg and holds AISP/PISP licenses. Recently, it obtained ISO 27001 certification, highlighting its commitment to protecting financial data and minimising security risks.

The ISO organisation emphasises that cybercrime poses significant threats, especially to SMEs, and ISO 27001 provides importantl strategies for managing information security risks. As an ISO 27001 certified company, LUXHUB is known for its information security practices, which reduce risks and prevent breaches.

Key benefits of ISO 27001 certification

The certification offers advantages for both the organisations and customers, including:

recognising information security risks and establishing suitable organisational controls in line with ISO 27001;

developing a thorough information security policy tailored to the company's business context and the needs of stakeholders;

protecting the company's reputation by safeguarding customer information and minimising the likelihood of information security breaches;

providing assurance to customers, regulatory bodies, and stakeholders regarding the effectiveness of information security processes.

This ISO 27001 certification adds to the security protocols and data protection measures that have been established since LUXHUB's inception. These measures are designed to meet various regulations and the specific demands of regulators but also to address the evolving needs of customers in the financial services sector. LUXHUB offers a range of compliance and payment-related services to Payment Services Providers, with a particular emphasis on areas such as Open Banking (PSD2), Open Finance (FiDA), Verification of Payee (IPR), CESOP, and more.