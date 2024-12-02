This marks a significant step in the evolution of the platform as it continues to cater to the diverse needs of customers across the Nordic region. The update focuses on customization and streamlined functionality. Users can now personalize their home screens by pinning accounts and adding widgets, giving them quick access to essential financial information.

The revamped Wallet section consolidates accounts, cards, savings goals, and SAS EuroBonus points into a single, user-friendly view. Drag-and-drop functionality has been added to simplify money transfers.













For those looking to personalize further, account appearances can now be customized with wallpapers, with plans to introduce an AI-powered design assistant that will allow users to generate unique designs. Business users also benefit from the update, gaining access to tools that provide insights into spending, cash flow, and income, aligning their experience more closely with that of individual users.

The app’s design has been refreshed, featuring an updated color palette, improved typography, and clearer icons to enhance usability. These changes aim to make navigating the app more intuitive while maintaining a modern aesthetic.





User numbers rising

The updated version is already showing early signs of success, with more users connecting accounts and taking advantage of integrated features like SAS EuroBonus. Lunar plans to continue refining the app based on how users interact with these tools, ensuring it meets evolving needs.

The app is now available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, offering new opportunities for users to take control of their finances. Lunar’s focus on adaptability and simplicity underscores its commitment to providing accessible digital banking solutions for both private and business customers.