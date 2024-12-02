Lunar to launch trading platform for beginners





The platform has been built by fellow Danish bank Saxo and will allow users to trade both international and Danish stocks and shares.

Since receiving its full European banking licence in August 2019 customers are already able to invest in over 300 stocks in Europe and the US, but the launching of this new platform targets people who don’t have much experience in investment.

Recently, Lunar added EUR 20 million to a Series B funding round, bringing its current total raised to EUR 46 million.