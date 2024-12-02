Lunar teams up with Subaio





Subaio develops a white label subscription management software, so Lunar’s customers can take control of their subscriptions by managing and unsubscribing from subscriptions that they don’t want, directly in the Lunar app.

Data from Subaio shows that the average consumer has eight subscriptions. Younger demographics typically have more than older ones. Lunar’s users are younger than traditional banks, which indicates that this type of service is even more relevant for this group.

Managing subscriptions becomes part of Lunar Premium, which is the new bank’s own subscription that includes benefits such as travel insurance, no extra fees for card use abroad and multiple accounts.



