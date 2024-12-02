Lunar secures EUR 20 mln in Series B fundings





It brings the Series B total to EUR 46 million, having disclosed EUR 26 million in August 2019. The Series B extension is led by Seed Capital, with participation from Greyhound, Socii and Augustinus.

Lunar also offers “Lunar Business,” catering for small business banking, including accounting software integrations, loans and more. It now has approximately 150.000 users in the Nordics. The bank has offices in Aarhus, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo.

Lunar started as a personal finance manager app (PFM) but since acquired a full banking license in 2019.



