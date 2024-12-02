Lunar partners Thought Machine for core banking solution

Lunar says the switch will enable it to migrate all its existing accounts and functionality while opening a path to building new products. Lunar raised EUR 210 million in 2021 to expand from its base in Denmark and continue growing, partly through acquisitions, with it snapping up rivals Lendify and Paylike.

At the moment, Lunar offers both a free, paid premium and paid pro accounts that come with 0.5% interest on savings and with additional features like stock trading and travel insurance for the more expensive offerings. Lunar want to combine open, modern banking architecture with a sophisticated user experience to create a comprehensive financial solution.