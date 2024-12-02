This launch aims to tap into a market of over 2.5 million kids and teens and support young people with digital financial tools under parental control and supervision.











Digital banking for young users

Initially, the digital bank built its brand with young, digital-savvy users in mind. However, expanding into a more mature segment was part of its growth strategy. This launch aims to build loyalty across generations and open long-term business opportunities for the digital bank. Lunar Youth strengthens the bank’s mission to offer lifestyle-driven financial services that evolve with its users who are now parents and want to educate their children in financial responsibility.

This launch comes after Lunar released its latest app update, version 5.0, introducing a range of new features designed to make financial management more user-friendly. With this update, users can customise their home screens by pinning accounts and adding widgets for faster access to essential financial information. The revamped Wallet section consolidates accounts, cards, savings goals, and SAS EuroBonus points into a single, user-friendly view. Drag-and-drop functionality was also added to simplify money transfers.

Account appearance can also be personalised with wallpapers, and Lunar has plans to introduce an AI-driven design assistant that will allow users to generate unique images for their wallpapers. Businesses benefit from the update as well, as they gain access to tools that provide insights into spending, cash flow, and income, aligning their experience more closely with that of individual users.

The app’s design has been refreshed, featuring an updated colour palette, improved typography, and clearer icons to enhance usability. These changes aim to make navigating the app more intuitive while maintaining a modern aesthetic.