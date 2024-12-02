Luminor Bank partners Worldline to upgrade its ATM network





According to the official press release, partnering with Worldline will allow Luminor to offer a more customer-friendly and newer ATM network for its customers. Currently, Luminor’s ATM network is operated on different models across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with some fully owned ATMs and some being outsourced to different service providers. Unifying the network will make it more efficient and will also provide the bank’s customers with consistent functionality and service across the Baltics.

Worldline will start to transfer Luminor’s ATMs in Lithuania to their network in June 2021 and will complete the switchover by September 2021 across the Baltics. Worldline will also start to upgrade and replace the oldest ATMs in August 2021. There will be no immediate change for Luminor customers.