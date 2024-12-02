Lumin Digital taps Atomic to augment digital banking

This collaboration offers direct deposit, income and employment verification (VOIE), and payment method switching solutions to financial institutions looking to attract more primary account holders and enhance the consumer banking experience.











Driving account primacy

Smooth digital interactions play a pivotal role in establishing account primacy. Banks, both present and future, leveraging Lumin Digital, can facilitate new account holders in effortlessly updating their direct deposit through mobile and online banking. Furthermore, Verify offers income and employment verification for lending evaluations, while PayLink enables customers to oversee their recurring payments.

By combining these three Atomic core products, financial institutions can create a comprehensive solution to acquire and retain long-term customers. Lumin Digital's decision to resell Atomic's solutions aligns with its mission to provide tech-forward digital banking solutions, emphasising innovation and customer satisfaction.

This collaboration between Atomic and Lumin Digital is a testament to the power of technology in creating a more accessible, transparent, and efficient banking ecosystem. Both companies are dedicated to empowering FIs and their customers, paving the way for a future where digital banking is synonymous with excellence and innovation and is the driver behind account primacy.

Officials from Lumin said partnering with Atomic offers their clients access to innovative banking technologies directly through their Lumin integration. This is a game-changer for financial institutions looking to enhance their digital offerings, attract more primary account holders, and grow deposits. They selected Atomic because they share their passion for creating seamless user experiences and constant innovation.

Executives from Atomic added that by integrating Atomic's Deposit, Verify, and Paylink Switch products, Lumin is setting a new standard for financial institutions eager to embrace digital transformation quickly without in-house development resources.





What does Atomic do?

Atomic is a financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, and payment method updating.





More information about Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a future-ready digital banking solution powering growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin’s disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With the company’s unique approach, their clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimise digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers.