Lucchini RS selects Ivalua for sourcing and auctions processes

Lucchini RS has chosen Ivalua to accelerate the sourcing process with templates and specific workflows, collaborate with key stakeholders on RFP preparation, proposal evaluations and bid awards, and get global visibility over all sourcing events and timelines.

The partnership between the two companies was signed in April 2015 and the platform was made available to Lucchini RSs buyers in 30 days. As a second step, Lucchini RS will deploy the Ivalua SRM solution in 2016.

Lucchini RS Group is an international company in the design and production of railway products, castings and forgings intended for all industrial sectors, as well as tool steels and forged ingots.