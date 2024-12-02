LSQ, Calculum to improve supply chain finance

The new partnership is set to help with bettering liquidity and building resilient, sustainable, and diverse supply chains by leveraging artificial intelligence and trade finance solutions. As per the announcement, the agreement is to collaborate and combine LSQ’s working capital and supply chain finance solutions with Calculum’s data analytics services and technical expertise.





Details on the collaboration and companies’ product offering

Through this strategic partnership, LSQ and Calculum are looking to streamline and combine spend and supplier analytics to identify opportunities for the optimisation of payment terms, while simultaneously providing financing and risk mitigation solutions for domestic and cross-border trade, having a focus on the improvement of the analysis and distribution of such data.

As part of the initiative, Calculum’s web-based platform Ada will be leveraged by LSQ to provide data analytics and AI to enable clients to carry out comparisons between themselves and their peers, as well as to negotiate and optimise better payment terms.











LSQ representatives have stated in the press release that the companies share the common goal of ensuring stability and improving efficiency when it comes to their clients’ financial supply chains, while at the same time looking to unlock the value of their payment terms. Through this collaboration, LSQ is enabled to further their vision and expertise in financial supply chains and to provide additional tools and insights to their corporate clients that help unlock working capital and improve margins.

As Calculum provides data insights leveraging AI analytics, and LSQ the execution platform and liquidity options, the Calculum – LSQ combination is thought to bring exponential impact. As the companies’ solutions are designed for invoice and working capital management optimisation, their services enable clients to gain visibility throughout the entire process, from source to payment, thus giving them the option of bettering supplier relationships and achieving a quick return on investment.

A fintech data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, Calculum leverages advanced analytics and AI-based systems that enable companies to improve their financial supply chains. Its ADA platform gives organisations the option to compare themselves with their competitors, analyse their suppliers in terms of payment terms, financials, sustainability, environmental and social governance (ESG), and gather all the required arguments for the negotiation of more favourable terms. The company provides its financial supply chain solutions to companies of all sizes, including banks and private equity institutions and their corporate clients globally.

A working capital finance and payments solutions provider, LSQ leverages innovative technology, credit and risk expertise, and proprietary data to enable businesses to optimise their working capital, automate and accelerate payments, manage collections, and mitigate risk. The company accelerates billions of dollars in payments to businesses and their suppliers through the LSQ FastTrack platform on a yearly basis, looking to help them obtain the funds they require for growth.